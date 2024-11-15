Alexander Zverev also put in a strong performance in his third group match at the ATP Finals Keystone

Number 2 seed Alexander Zverev also wins his third and final group match at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The German defeated Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 3) in a high-class match 7:6 (7:5), 6:4. After his second defeat, the Spaniard must fear for his semi-final qualification.

Although Alcaraz fended off eight of nine break points, he was unable to take Zverev's serve. The Tokyo Olympic champion, who triumphed at the ATP Finals in 2018 and 2021, was already a semi-finalist after winning the tie-break in the first set. In the last four, Zverev will face the American Taylor Fritz, against whom he has lost the last three duels.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is dependent on the Russian Andrei Rublev (ATP 8) defeating the Norwegian Caspar Ruud (ATP 7) in two sets in the evening. Then he still has a chance of progressing.

