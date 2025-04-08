The next early exit: Alexander Zverev also leaves the tournament in his adopted home of Monaco frustrated after a defeat. Keystone

Alexander Zverev searches in vain for a way out of his form crisis. The top-seeded German loses his opening match at the Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo.

The world number two Zverev, who had a golden chance to become number 1 for the first time during his doping ban against Jannik Sinner, lost to the Italian Matteo Berrettini (ATP 34) 6:2, 3:6, 5:7 after a good start.

Zverev's start to the clay season was thus also a failure. Since losing to Sinner in the final at the Australian Open, the 27-year-old from Hamburg has never made it past the quarter-finals and has won just six matches in six tournaments.

Before the start of the tournament, pictures of Zverev and tennis legend Boris Becker together on the training court caused a stir and fueled speculation about a collaboration. Three-time Wimbledon winner Becker dropped by at the weekend, watched several sessions on the clay court and repeatedly gave Zverev advice.

However, Becker left again on Monday. He had repeatedly called for patience and understanding for the three-time Grand Slam finalist's repeated failures.

