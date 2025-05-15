  1. Residential Customers
Defending champion in a slump Zverev is eliminated in the quarterfinals and slips down the rankings

SDA

15.5.2025 - 06:21

Alexander Zverev is struggling
Alexander Zverev is struggling
Keystone

Alexander Zverev is unable to repeat last year's tournament victory in Rome. The German, seeded No. 2, was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 tournament in the Italian capital.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2025, 06:21

15.05.2025, 06:50

Zverev lost to the strong local hero Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 9) 6:7 (1:7), 4:6 after 2:16 hours.

The defeat also has a negative impact on the 28-year-old from Hamburg's ranking. By missing out on the semi-finals, the Tokyo Olympic champion loses world number 2 to Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard, for his part, is in the last four after a two-set win against the Brit Jack Draper (ATP 5).

