Alexander Zverev is struggling Keystone

Alexander Zverev is unable to repeat last year's tournament victory in Rome. The German, seeded No. 2, was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 tournament in the Italian capital.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zverev lost to the strong local hero Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 9) 6:7 (1:7), 4:6 after 2:16 hours.

The defeat also has a negative impact on the 28-year-old from Hamburg's ranking. By missing out on the semi-finals, the Tokyo Olympic champion loses world number 2 to Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard, for his part, is in the last four after a two-set win against the Brit Jack Draper (ATP 5).

You might also be interested in this