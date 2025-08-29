Alexander Zverev only has problems with his back Keystone

Alexander Zverev follows Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz into the 3rd round at the US Open. Two other Germans surprise.

Alexander Zverev also remained setless in his second match and has reached the 3rd round of the US Open for the seventh time in a row. The 28-year-old from Hamburg beat Britain's Jacob Fearnley 6:4, 6:4, 6:4, but, as in Cincinnati, complained of back problems. The next opponent for the world number three and this year's Australian Open finalist is the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas loses after match point

With Jan-Lennard Struff and Daniel Altmaier, the two other Germans in the main draw surprisingly made it through to the 3rd round. Altmaier defeated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas after almost four and a half hours and a fended off match point, as did Struff the Dane Holger Runde 7:5 in the fifth set.

