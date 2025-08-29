  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Despite back problems Zverev like Sinner and Alcaraz without losing a set

SDA

29.8.2025 - 08:10

Alexander Zverev only has problems with his back
Alexander Zverev only has problems with his back
Keystone

Alexander Zverev follows Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz into the 3rd round at the US Open. Two other Germans surprise.

Keystone-SDA

29.08.2025, 08:10

29.08.2025, 08:33

Alexander Zverev also remained setless in his second match and has reached the 3rd round of the US Open for the seventh time in a row. The 28-year-old from Hamburg beat Britain's Jacob Fearnley 6:4, 6:4, 6:4, but, as in Cincinnati, complained of back problems. The next opponent for the world number three and this year's Australian Open finalist is the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas loses after match point

With Jan-Lennard Struff and Daniel Altmaier, the two other Germans in the main draw surprisingly made it through to the 3rd round. Altmaier defeated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas after almost four and a half hours and a fended off match point, as did Struff the Dane Holger Runde 7:5 in the fifth set.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Golf. Cédric Gugler wants to finish in the top 3 in Crans-Montana

GolfCédric Gugler wants to finish in the top 3 in Crans-Montana

"Kilian looked like a pop star"Why King Wenger became the first wrestling millionaire

Wrestling. Staudenmann, Giger and Wicki are the most frequently named king contenders

WrestlingStaudenmann, Giger and Wicki are the most frequently named king contenders