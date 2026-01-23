The top-seeded German lost to Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in three sets, 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 4-6.

Zverev had actually hoped to use the tournament in Canada to get in shape for the U.S. Open. But he lost his first match since his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final. The fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year begins on August 30 in New York.

Griekspoor, a top-70 player, will now face the higher-ranked Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the third round.