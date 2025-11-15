Alexander Zverev fails early at the ATP Finals in Turin. From the perspective of a German tennis legend, it wasn't a problem of body or class, but of the mind. Zverev reacts taciturnly.

DPA dpa

From the perspective of tennis icon Boris Becker, Germany's top player Alexander Zverev probably also failed early on at the ATP Finals due to a "mental block". "I'm not a psychologist, I can't see what's going on inside him. But it had less to do with tennis," Becker said on Sky about the world number three's shaky performance in the final group match in Turin, especially in the second set. He saw the reasons more in the mental area.

Zverev was "almost totally cramped" at the end, said the 57-year-old. "He couldn't cope with the pressure, with the expectations." When asked about this, Zverev reacted slightly annoyed. "If that's his opinion. To be honest, I'm fed up with his comments," said the 28-year-old.

Zverev is self-critical

Zverev had lost his personal final against the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 4:6, 6:7 (4:7) and missed out on a possible semi-final against the Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz. The Hamburg player also conceded the decisive break in the first set due to a fatal volley error, and even more mistakes and lack of concentration crept into his game in the second set.

The air is currently thick between Alexander Zverev and Boris Becker. imago images/PRiME Media Images

"That was the worst match I've played in the last few months," said Zverev. Although he will finish the year ranked third in the tennis world despite physical problems, the 2021 Olympic champion is "incredibly dissatisfied" with the season in his own words. The Australian Open finalist did not achieve his hoped-for first Grand Slam tournament victory, only triumphing at his home tournament in Munich in April.

A conciliatory finish at the Davis Cup?

But Zverev still has one chance to end the season on a high note with a highlight victory: At the final round of the Davis Cup next week in Bologna, he wants to lead the DTB team to the first German triumph since 1993. "I will play," Zverev assured after his exit in Turin.