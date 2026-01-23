Alexander Zverev looks back on the greatest rivals of his career. In an interview with “Knossi,” the Grand Slam champion explains why Roger Federer was “unplayable for anyone” on his good days—and why Jannik Sinner, in particular, is giving him a headache these days.

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Here's what it's all about Alexander Zverev won the French Open for the first time in 2026 after 41 Grand Slam attempts. Ahead of the final against Flavio Cobolli, he was under enormous pressure and suffering from insomnia, as he revealed in an interview with “Knossi.”

Zverev also talks about his toughest opponents and reveals what it was like to play against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz.

His ultimate career goal remains becoming the world No. 1. In 2022, he missed that opportunity after suffering a serious ankle injury in his match against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. Summary created with

For a long time, Alexander Zverev was considered the best tennis player who had never won a Grand Slam tournament. The Hamburg native competed in 40 majors without ever being able to lift a trophy. On his 41st attempt, the French Open presents him with a golden opportunity. Carlos Alcaraz is out with an injury, top favorite Jannik Sinner is knocked out in the second round, and Novak Djokovic falls in the third round.

"All of a sudden, everyone's out and I'm suddenly the favorite. I handled that well right up until the final," Zverev says in an interview with “Knossi” and admits that he didn’t get a wink of sleep the night before the big final. Even during the warm-up, he felt “like a beginner on the court.”

On June 7, 2026, he’ll face a manageable challenge in the form of Italian Flavio Cobolli. But his nerves are getting the better of him. “I was so stressed, I was panicking inside,” he admits. No wonder—for once, he’s not facing an Alcaraz or a Sinner on the other side of the net, but rather Cobolli, an underdog against whom the German tennis ace “has to win,” as Zverev emphasizes. The “massive pressure” is weighing on him. “At 29 years old, you don’t really know how many more chances you’ll get,” Zverev sums up.

After a hard-fought five-set victory, Zverev finally broke the curse and claimed his long-awaited first title in his fourth Grand Slam final. “It was just pure joy and relief,” the 2021 Olympic champion recalls. Although his dream of a second Grand Slam title in his career didn’t come true at Wimbledon (he lost in the final to Sinner), he’s still very satisfied with his recent performances.

In an interview with the German YouTuber—which takes place inside a DeLorean—Zverev also talks about his toughest opponents.

“I have a positive head-to-head record against Roger Federer (4–3, Ed.). He’s also had days when he was truly unplayable. No one could have beaten him on those days. I’ve also lost to him 2–6, 1–6 on occasion. But generally speaking, he played very fast, and I used to be able to play faster than him. He didn’t like that, which I knew—and that’s why I had a certain strategy against him.”

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A losing record against Nadal and Djokovic

Zverev had a tougher time against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, at least early on. “At the start of my career, Nadal was physically too strong for me. I was too skinny; I didn’t have the physical strength. We always had very close matches, but in the end he always won because I got tired. When I turned 23 or 24, the tables suddenly turned. Out of the last five matches, I think I’ve won four and lost one (record: 4–7; Ed.)”

"I've always had some crazy matches against Djokovic—it went back and forth," said the German. "He's beaten me a lot. But he's beaten everyone else more often than anyone has beaten him (head-to-head record: 5-9; Ed.)."

"Sinner gives you nothing at all"

He used to always enjoy playing against Jannik Sinner. “And now… I’ve lost the last ten matches against him. (Record: 4–11; Ed.) He’s improved his shots and his game so much, and he’s so consistent—he doesn’t give you a thing.”

And he continued: “His serve used to be his absolute weak point. You always had the feeling that you were in the rally against him on every service game. Now it’s really the case that you feel like you’re only in rallies on your own serve—his serve has become such a dominant force—and I’ve really struggled with that.”

Jannik Sinner is giving Sascha Zverev a headache. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa

A major goal in sight

He absolutely loves playing against Carlos Alcaraz. “Sometimes he wins, sometimes I do. Matches against him are just always incredible. We’ve had some tough battles, like this year at the Australian Open, where we played for five and a half hours in the semifinals. In the end, I lost by a narrow margin, but it’s really fun to play against him (head-to-head record: 6–7; Ed.)”

Zverev, who has Type 1 diabetes and wears a sensor during his matches that continuously monitors his blood sugar, still has one major goal in mind: “I want to become the world No. 1. That’s the only thing I haven’t achieved yet. I was very close. I was just one match away,” recalls the 1.98-meter-tall tennis pro. In 2022, he faced Rafael Nadal in the semifinals at Roland Garros. Toward the end of the second set, Zverev broke his ankle and had to take a long break afterward. And now he’s stronger than ever.