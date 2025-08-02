Not an easy year: Alexander Zverev had mental problems. dpa

Alexander Zverev talks again about difficult months. Can Rafael Nadal motivate the German again? There will probably not be any closer cooperation this year.

Tennis pro Alexander Zverev has once again given deep insights into his emotional world and talked about mental problems this year. "I had a bit of a burnout for months. I wasn't very motivated to play. I didn't have much desire to train. I didn't enjoy my time on the court," said Zverev in the "Nothing Major" podcast.

The world number three also talked about the wrong decisions he made after his bitter defeat in the Australian Open final against Jannik Sinner. "Instead of going home, resting and working through what had happened, I was only at home for three days and then went straight to a tournament in Argentina. That was a mistake. I paid the price for that," said the German self-critically. Zverev missed out on the semi-finals at the three tournaments in South America and Mexico in February.

According to the Hamburg-born player, he is currently feeling better again. "I'm fresher in my head. Maybe I won't play my best tennis in Canada or then in Cincinnati. But when the US Open starts, I'll be a title contender again," promised Zverev. The fourth Grand Slam tournament of the year begins on August 24.

This week, Zverev will be playing at the ATP tournament in Toronto and will face his nemesis Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina in the round of 16. The match will take place on Sunday night.

Zverev and Nadal: "Probably more often from next year"

On his way to his first Grand Slam title, Zverev is still hoping for support from former world number one Rafael Nadal and his uncle Toni. After his first-round exit at Wimbledon, Zverev had already spent several days training at the Spaniard's academy on Mallorca. "He believes that I can win a Grand Slam, but only if I play more courageously. I know that, but it's something else to hear that from him," said Zverev.

Most recently, Zverev had reported that he was negotiating a potential partnership with the Nadals. "I don't know if you'll see Toni by my side much this year. His schedule is pretty full. But you could probably see him a lot more often from next year," said Zverev.