Alexander Zverev has to pull out in the round of 16 in Madrid Keystone

Alexander Zverev suffers another setback at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid. The top-seeded German failed in the round of 16 on the clay court in the Spanish capital.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zverev lost 5:7, 3:6 to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo (ATP 21), meaning that the South American is increasingly becoming the Tokyo Olympic champion's opponent of fear. It was Cerundolo's third win in his third match with the world number two.

This was another setback for Zverev after his recent victory at the ATP 500 event in Munich. Since his defeat in the final against Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open, the 27-year-old from Hamburg has hardly got back on track. During his doping ban against the Italian, he missed out on becoming the world number 1 for the first time.

Sinner goes into the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome with a lead of over 1600 points over Zverev, where he will make his comeback next week after a three-month absence.