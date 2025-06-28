Alexander Zverev takes to the court at Wimbledon on Monday evening. Picture: Keystone

Alexander Zverev wants to make it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time. At the media conference before his opening match, the German shows self-confidence and is annoyed by hasty comparisons.

Luca Betschart

Alexander Zverev is confident ahead of the third Grand Slam tournament of the year in Wimbledon, where he has never made it past the round of 16 in his career. "I had a pretty good preparation," says the German, who recently reached the final in Stuttgart and the semi-finals in Halle.

"I think people forget that I'm still the world number 3," said Zverev, who will face Arthur Rinderknech in the first round in London. He may have suffered some unexpected defeats, but: "All in all, I have the feeling that my form has come back in recent weeks and months. I'm looking forward to this tournament. I think I can play well here."

"I'm not listening to you"

When asked about the high pressure on Germany's number 1, Zverev makes it clear: "I've learned to listen away and that you don't care. I've had a lot of issues. I love you all, but I don't listen to you."

Zverev also doesn't think much of the comparisons in the media between top talent Justin Engel and Boris Becker. The 17-year-old German recently drew attention to himself when he became the youngest quarter-finalist on grass on the ATP Tour since Becker at his home tournament in Stuttgart.

"Firstly, you don't need to do that and secondly, it's stupid. Boris won Wimbledon here at the age of 17, Justin Engels doesn't play here at 17," said Zverev clearly. "He's a great player. But you don't need to compare him to Boris and you don't need to compare him to me either. Leave the boy alone and in two or three years we'll see how good he is."

