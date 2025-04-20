Alexander Zverev is dominant in the Munich final. Picture: Keystone

Alexander Zverev celebrates his 28th birthday with victory at the ATP 500 tournament in Munich. The German defeated the American Ben Shelton 6:2, 6:4 in the final.

In the expected final between the two top seeds, Zverev (ATP 3) dominated from the start. He started both sets with a service break and didn't allow himself a break chance. After a good 70 minutes, Zverev's first tournament victory of the year was secured, while the 22-year-old Shelton (ATP 15) is still waiting for his third title on the ATP Tour.

For Zverev, the success in Munich is a great satisfaction. After his defeat in the final at the Australian Open, which meant he was still waiting for his first Grand Slam title, he has had a spring to forget so far. He had not made it past the quarter-finals at six ATP tournaments in a row. He ended this negative streak on Good Friday when he was on the brink of elimination against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, but then managed a comeback.

In Munich, Zverev claimed his third tournament victory after 2017 and 2018, which brought him level with record holder Philipp Kohlschreiber. The 2021 Olympic champion also sent out a strong signal ahead of the highlight of the clay court season, the French Open in Paris, which begins at the end of May.

