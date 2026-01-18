Zverev has a difficult start to the Australian Open, but still wins confidently. These are the most important facts of the first day of the tournament.
Zverev wins after losing the first set
Alexander Zverev (ATP 3) wins his opening match at the Australian Open against Canadian Gabriel Diallo (ATP 41) 6:7 (1:7), 6:1, 6:4, 6:2 and advances to the second round. Last year's finalist only struggled in the first set. While Diallo played courageously, Zverev seemed unfocused and had to concede defeat in the tie-break. However, Zverev then remained confident in the following three sets, converting his first match point after 2:43 hours. On Wednesday, he will play either the Australian Alexei Popyrin or the Frenchman Alexandre Müller.
There are still no Swiss players in action on Sunday.