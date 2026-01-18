Alexander Zverev prevails against Gabriel Diallo Keystone

Zverev has a difficult start to the Australian Open, but still wins confidently. These are the most important facts of the first day of the tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zverev wins after losing the first set

Alexander Zverev (ATP 3) wins his opening match at the Australian Open against Canadian Gabriel Diallo (ATP 41) 6:7 (1:7), 6:1, 6:4, 6:2 and advances to the second round. Last year's finalist only struggled in the first set. While Diallo played courageously, Zverev seemed unfocused and had to concede defeat in the tie-break. However, Zverev then remained confident in the following three sets, converting his first match point after 2:43 hours. On Wednesday, he will play either the Australian Alexei Popyrin or the Frenchman Alexandre Müller.

There are still no Swiss players in action on Sunday.