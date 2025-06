Alexander Zverev remains without a title on grass Keystone

Alexander Zverev (ATP 3) misses out on his first tournament win on grass in the final in Stuttgart. The German lost to the American Taylor Fritz (ATP 7) 3:6, 6:7 (0:7).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zverev, who has already won 24 titles on the ATP Tour, reached the final of a grass tournament for the third time. In Halle, he was beaten by compatriot Florian Mayer in 2016 and Roger Federer in 2017.

Thanks to his fourth title on grass, Fritz has jumped from 7th to 4th place in the world rankings.

You might also be interested in this