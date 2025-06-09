Alexander Zverev defended himself against his critics in Stuttgart. Marijan Murat/dpa

Alexander Zverev is annoyed by the criticism from Boris Becker and Barbara Rittner after his French Open exit. After his arrival in Stuttgart, the currently best German tennis player gives his opinion.

DPA dpa

After his French Open exit, Alexander Zverev countered the criticism from tennis legend Boris Becker and expert Barbara Rittner with clear words. "I believe that when things are going well for me, I always do everything right. And when things go badly for me, everyone is always very, very clever. Unfortunately, Boris is one of them," criticized the 28-year-old in Stuttgart. This also includes Rittner, whose opinion he "doesn't take seriously" and who has a "wrong opinion". It is interesting that "suddenly everyone knows everything better than I do".

Zverev: "I lost against Djokovic, not against Hans Peter"

In Paris last week, Zverev was defeated in the quarter-finals by Serbian top star Novak Djokovic in his once again futile hunt for his first Grand Slam title. The world-class final on Sunday was won by the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz against the Italian Jannik Sinner. "I still see myself as a candidate to compete against the two guys up there," Zverev clarified. "I lost to Djokovic, not to Hans Peter, who is ranked 250 in the world."

Becker had accused Zverev of passivity after his quarter-final exit and advised him to change his environment and coach away from his father. "You get the impression that he plays in the same rut against the top players and hopes that the result will be good," Becker had said. "The father and brother did a great job, but it wasn't good enough for the last step," Becker had criticized.

Zverev: Would talk to Becker

The three-time Wimbledon winner and Zverev have known each other for many years. "I also had a lot of contact with Boris before he made that statement," said Zverev. He has had "a great relationship" with him so far. The door is not closed. "I still have massive respect for him. I will always listen to what he has to say, but I don't always have to agree."

Rittner had criticized Zverev for his excuses after the defeat, after he had cited the conditions as the reason for his withdrawal. "He explained it by saying that it was 20 degrees Celsius in set one, the game was faster and he was able to pull the forehand more. But in sets two, three and four... There was no drop in temperature," said Rittner.

Zverev flies directly from Mallorca to Stuttgart

After his Paris exit, Zverev flew to Mallorca for a few days to play golf. In Stuttgart, the German top player has a bye in the opening round and is expected to play for the first time on Thursday.