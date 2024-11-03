Great performance in Paris: Alexander Zverev triumphed in the Bercy hall for the seventh time at a Masters 1000 tournament KEYSTONE

German Alexander Zverev secured his first Masters 1000 title with a victory over Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the final at the Paris-Bercy venue.

The world number 3 made short work of the final. In just 76 minutes, Alexander Zverev outclassed the surprising Ugo Humbert (ATP 18), who had reached a final at this level for the first time, 6:2, 6:2. The 26-year-old left-hander from Metz was never able to build on his outstanding performance in the round of 16 against Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev only dropped one set all week, against the young Frenchman Arthur Fils. The Hamburg native triumphed for the seventh time at a Masters 1000 tournament and seems to be in top form one week before the ATP Finals in Turin. Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who were absent in Paris, should also be back in action there.

