Alexander Zverev doesn't want to let his buddy Flavio Cobolli stop him in the final step towards the crowning glory of his career.

Alexander Zverev has already reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament three times, but has never won. This is set to change for the world number three on Sunday. In Paris, he is the clear favorite to win the French Open title.

Following the early retirement of world number 1 Jannick Sinner and the absence of the injured defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who has won the last nine Grand Slam tournaments, Zverev was in pole position early on. He has let the pressure bounce off him so far.

Even the four-set victory in the semi-final against the Czech Jakub Mensik was never really in danger for the 29-year-old German. Flavio Cobolli is likely to challenge him a little more. "He's super-talented, super-young, he's always improving," said Zverev about his 24-year-old friend, whom he holds in high regard as a person. "For me, he's just a nice person. He has a good heart."

Already two duels this year

Zverev and Cobolli have already faced each other twice on clay this year. The Italian won in two sets in the semi-final in Munich and Zverev also won in two sets in the quarter-final in Madrid. The fact that Cobolli didn't have to play in the semi-final at Roland Garros because his opponent and compatriot Matteo Arnaldi had to withdraw at short notice due to illness made "no difference to Zverev. I feel good, I haven't had any brutally long matches either."

And the Hamburg player's head has also been playing along so far. To keep it that way, the 2021 Olympic champion doesn't want to abandon his "match-to-match" mentality ahead of the final. "I've focused on my things and I'll continue to do that. The only thing I can influence is my next match," he said. His only task is "the opponent in front of me", Zverev emphasized, "and I don't care about anything else".

Three Grand Slam final defeats so far

This has not always been the case in the past. Zverev has lost all three of his previous Grand Slam finals: in 2020 at the US Open, he was two points short of victory against Austrian Dominic Thiem. In Paris in 2024, he was beaten by Alcaraz in a five-set thriller. And last year, he had no chance against Sinner at the Australian Open.

The semi-final at Roland Garros four years ago was probably an even bigger setback, when Zverev went toe-to-toe with Spanish clay court king Rafael Nadal, but then twisted his ankle and seriously injured his foot. Now, however, he can reward himself for enduring all the pain, setbacks and doubts.

When he sits on the bench of the Philippe Chatrier Stadium on Sunday, he can easily read the words "victory belongs to the most tenacious" on the opposite side of the stands. "Victory belongs to the most tenacious" - that could also be Zverev's motto for the final.

Becker last German Grand Slam winner

Zverev has only lost six matches since the end of February - all of them against Italians (4 x Sinner, Cobolli, Luciano Darderi). If he ends the streak, he would be the first male tennis pro from Germany to win the clay court classic in Paris since before the Second World War. The last Grand Slam success by a German man was also 30 years ago, when Boris Becker won his sixth and last victory at one of the world's four most important tournaments at the Australian Open.

On the other hand, Flavio Cobolli has considerably less pressure. With his first Grand Slam final qualification, he is already certain to move up from 14th place into the top ten. In the juniors, he won the 2020 doubles tournament alongside Dominic Stricker from Bern and has been steadily approaching the world's best ever since. The question is how he will get his nerves under control in his first major final. If he can play freely, he has the skills to put Zverev under pressure and pull off the surprise.