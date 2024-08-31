German Alexander Zverev is delighted with a successful point. Keystone

Alexander Zverev has to wait a long time to reach the round of 16 at the US Open. The facts of the sixth day of the tournament.

SDA

Number 4 seed Zverev has reached the last 16 of the US Open after an exhausting night shift. The 2021 Olympic champion defeated the Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ATP 33) 5:7, 7:5, 6:1, 6:3. The match was not over until 2.35 a.m. local time. Zverev made far too many mistakes at the start. In the end, the 27-year-old German prevailed against the clay court specialist in four sets, as he had in the quarter-finals of the French Open 2023. It was Zverev's 100th singles victory at a Grand Slam tournament. He is the first player born after 1990 to reach this mark. His opponent in the round of 16 is the American Brandon Nakashima (ATP 50), who defeated the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 18) in four sets.

Ruud turns around 0:2 set deficit

Caspar Ruud, the world number 8, lost the first two sets 6:7 (1:7), 3:6 against the Chinese Shang Juncheng (ATP 72). Then the 25-year-old Norwegian turned on the heat and only conceded four games to the outsider. After 3:46 hours, Ruud converted his first match point to take the fifth set 6:1. In the round of 16, he will face local player Taylor Fritz (ATP 12). The latter has not dropped a set in his first three matches at this tournament.

Sabalenka also manages a turnaround

In the women's tournament, No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka also failed to get off to a good start against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA 31). The 26-year-old Belarusian clearly lost the first set 2:6, but then Sabalenka found her game and gave her opponent no chance. The other sets ended 6:1, 6:2 in favor of the two-time Australian Open winner. The match only started at 0:07 a.m. local time, the latest in the history of the US Open. It ended at 1.48 am. Sabalenka will meet Belgian Elise Mertens (WTA 35) in the round of 16.

Videos from the sports section

SDA