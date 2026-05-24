St. Gallen win the 101st Swiss Cup final against lower-ranked Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3-0 after a tough battle. It is the second cup victory for the team from eastern Switzerland.

St. Gallen fans had to wait 26 long years before they could finally celebrate another title win after the championship title in 2000. The jubilation in the sold-out stands of the Wankdorf Stadium with 30,671 spectators was correspondingly exuberant.

St. Gallen's victory was hanging by a thread at times in the second half. It was Lukas Watkowiak who made things exciting again after Tom Gaal had taken the lead early on (8'). The St. Gallen Cup goalkeeper made a momentous faux pas just before the break. After a back pass, he took too much time with the clearance and shot at the onrushing Vasco Tritten. Watkowiak could only prevent the Vaud native from scoring with an emergency stop and was consequently sent off by referee Luca Cibelli.

Only a brief rebellion from the underdogs

With one man more, the underdogs initially put on more pressure and came very close to scoring through Bastien Conus. However, the Vaud side were unable to shake off their defensive shortcomings even when outnumbered. After leaving Gaal completely unmarked from a free kick and the German scored a deserved 1:0 for the favorites, the underdogs put themselves in trouble again after around an hour. Breston Malula hit Aliou Baldé on the foot as he attempted to clear the ball. After viewing the video footage, Cibelli finally awarded St. Gallen a penalty, which captain Lukas Görtler safely converted to make it 2:0. It was to be the preliminary decision. Joker Christian Witzig scored the final goal in stoppage time with his first touch of the ball.

The St. Gallen team's victory was a fair one. They were superior to the lower-ranked team in all respects when they were outnumbered, had more grip, were stronger in tackles and were more determined. Outnumbered, Enrico Maassen's team conceded very little. Alongside Conus, Landry Nomel had the best chances to score for the underdogs. However, the winger was too hasty with his chances. St. Gallen's only shortcoming was their lack of chances. Alessandro Vogt missed the 2-0 in his last game for the eastern Swiss side just as carelessly as Gaal and Baldé, who turned down two gifts from the Vaud side.

While Stade Lausanne-Ouchy missed out on the first Cup win in the club's history and the second by a lower-tier club after Sion (2006), it was St. Gallen's second Cup win since 1969, when they beat Bellinzona 2-0. The other six finals were lost, most recently in 2021 against Lucerne and a year later against Lugano.

The St. Gallen Cup victory also pleases FC Sion. The club from Valais will advance to the qualifiers for the Conference League in place of the eastern Swiss side, who have already qualified via the championship. St. Gallen, who had already secured their place in the European competition by finishing second in the Super League last season, will move up a level to qualify for the Europa League.

Telegram:

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - St. Gallen 0:3 (0:1)

Wankdorf, Bern. - 30'671 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 8. Gaal (Baldé) 0:1. 66. Görtler (foul penalty) 0:2. 92. Witzig 0:3.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy: Besson; Nicola Sutter, Malula, Barbet (72. Patrick Sutter); Kaloga, Tritten (90. Garcia), Lusuena, Nomel (83. Mendy); Conus, Sartoretti, Bah.

St. Gallen: Watkowiak; Vandermersch (91. Ruiz), Gaal, Stanic (75. Kleine-Bekel), Okoroji, Stevanovic; Görtler, Daschner, Boukhalfa (91. Witzig); Vogt (45. Ati Zigi), Baldé (75. Besio).

Remarks: 44th red card Watkowiak (emergency brake). Cautions: 6. Sartoretti. 77th Vandermersch. 93rd Witzig. 97th Okoroji. 99th Görtler.