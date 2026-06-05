The Swiss women's volleyball team failed to kick off the European League. Coach Lauren Bertolacci's team lost 2:3 sets to tournament hosts Finland in Nokia after a tough struggle.

Julie Lengweiler was the most productive Swiss player with 32 points

The match was decided after two and a quarter hours in a tie-break, which the visitors lost 16:18 despite having several match points. The Swiss, who will be without their two key players Maja Storck and Laura Dervisaj-Künzler for the six matches in June, had previously come back from 2-1 down.

Saturday's clash with Albania offers the chance to put things right.

The European League will award four places for the 2028 European Championship finals this year and next.