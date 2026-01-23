FC Basel is looking to bounce back from a disastrous season and has been relying on Valentin Stocker as sporting director since May. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about his role and his collaboration with David Degen.

Sports Director at FCB Stocker on Working with Degen: “You Have to Wait and See How Certain Moments Play Out…”

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, FC Basel kicks off the new season with an away game at Servette.

Valentin Stocker, who has served as sporting director since May, talks in an interview with blue Sport about his new responsibilities and his collaboration with club president David Degen.

Stocker also emphasizes his high expectations for returnee Jonas Omlin.

Valentin Stocker on …

… his appointment as sporting director at FCB

“It’s pretty simple: Dani Stucki is gone. For me, he was the perfect fit for FCB, and I tried to support him from afar. Now that he’s left, I’m the one who currently knows the most about what was still planned. That’s why now is the right moment.”

… the experiences he’s had since his retirement in 2022

“For me, the most important thing was the training in sports management, and I’ve had a look at two or three other clubs. Over the last two years with Dani, I’ve experienced firsthand what it means. This opportunity is a perfect fit for me to help make it work.”

… his responsibilities

“It’s very diverse. Building close relationships with the coaching staff, the players, and the support staff—solving day-to-day problems, but also coordinating the overall organization to ensure things run smoothly. That includes transfer matters. I’m part of a team there, but I certainly have a certain level of responsibility.”

… working with Degen

“We don’t have any power struggles at all. I’m not the type to look for a fight, either. We have a very good relationship. With certain situations, you have to wait for the right moment to approach him. He’s also open to other opinions.

It’s more of a gut feeling. Sometimes there are things that need to be addressed. There are decisions that have to be made—I have my opinion and he has his. But it’s not just the two of us, after all. We just try to find good, suitable solutions for FCB.”

… Rising Star Jonas Omlin

“We’re super happy to have him here. I used to play with him; he made a name for himself abroad. Of course, it goes without saying that my expectations of him are very high—not just on the field in terms of performance, but also on a personal level in the locker room and with the team’s chemistry.”

Here’s what coach Stephan Lichtsteiner has to say ahead of the new season