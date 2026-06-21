Cedric Itten is returning to the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old striker is moving from Fortuna Düsseldorf to Werder Bremen, as his new club announced on Sunday.

In 2021, Itten had already played half a season in the Bundesliga, at the time for Greuther Fürth. He then returned to Switzerland to play for Young Boys Bern before moving to Fortuna Düsseldorf in the 2. Bundesliga a year ago. The Swiss international was relegated with the club last season.