It's done: the Swiss epee fencers win the team competition at their home World Cup in Bern for the first time on Whit Sunday. The Swiss beat the Italians 45:33 in the final.

In 61 years of the "Grand Prix de Berne", there have always been Swiss victories - i.e. home victories. Jean Blaise Evéquoz (1978), Marcel Fischer (2005), Max Heinzer three times in a row (2011 to 2013) and most recently Lucas Malcotti won the traditional tournament. However, it was never enough for Switzerland with the team - until this tournament.

The team success for Lucas Malcotti, team leader Alexis Bayard (who lost the individual final against Malcotti in 2023) and Ian Hauri is certainly no longer a sensation. The Swiss already won Team World Cups with this squad in Vancouver in December and in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates in January. Now it was also enough at the home tournament. Finland (world number 30), the Czech Republic (19), Kazakhstan (6), France (2) and Italy (5) were defeated in succession. World champions Japan (1) unexpectedly lost to Panama right at the start of the tournament.

The semi-final duel against France was particularly thrilling. The Swiss led 8:1 and 20:14, but Malcotti missed a four-point lead in the ninth and final match. Aymerick Gally equalized for France at 37:37. In overtime, Malcotti scored the decisive goal after 19 seconds.

In the final, Malcotti, who had failed to qualify for the direct elimination of the best 64 in Saturday's singles, slipped back into the leading role. Malcotti scored a plus-7 in his first two bouts. The Swiss pulled away from the Italians more and more clearly, and the bigger the lead became, the more his opponent had to take risks, which meant that he was increasingly caught out. Malcotti secured victory again in the final battle.

Switzerland had already clearly won the final against Italy in Fujairah with 45:24. In 2025, the Swiss lost to the Italians at both the World and European Championships.