Belinda Bencic fails at the French Open against Jelina Svitolina
Keystone
Belinda Bencic fails in the round of 16 of the French Open against world number 7 Jelina Switolina. The in-form Ukrainian prevailed 4:6, 6:4, 6:0.
Belinda Bencic, ranked four positions behind Svitolina, had qualified for the last 16 in Paris for the first time at the eighth attempt. There the Ukrainian, who recently won the tournament in Rome and has been unbeaten for ten matches, was too strong in a duel between two young mothers.