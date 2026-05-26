The Swiss festival at the home World Championships continues
Keystone
The Swiss national ice hockey team remains unblemished at the home World Championships. Jan Cadieux's team also won its seventh game, beating Finland 3-2.
Switzerland thus finished the preliminary round as winners of Group A in Zurich with maximum points. They will therefore have to face fearsome opponents Sweden in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Finland will face the Czech Republic. The other quarter-final pairings are Norway against Latvia and defending champions USA against record world champions Canada.