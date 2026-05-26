The Swiss national ice hockey team remains unblemished at the home World Championships. Jan Cadieux's team also won its seventh game, beating Finland 3-2.

Switzerland thus finished the preliminary round as winners of Group A in Zurich with maximum points. They will therefore have to face fearsome opponents Sweden in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Finland will face the Czech Republic. The other quarter-final pairings are Norway against Latvia and defending champions USA against record world champions Canada.