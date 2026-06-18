The Swiss national team secured its first victory in its second group stage match at the World Cup in North America, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4–1 in Inglewood.

He brought a breath of fresh air after coming off the bench and sealed the victory: Johan Manzambi

The Swiss goals were scored in the final quarter-hour by Johan Manzambi (74th/90th), Ruben Vargas (84th), and Granit Xhaka (97th, penalty). Ermin Mahmic (93') scored the consolation goal for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With four points, Switzerland has an excellent chance of advancing to the knockout round.