Regardless of the outcome of the World Championship final against Finland on Sunday evening, Switzerland will be number one in the International Ice Hockey Federation's world rankings for the first time after the home World Championship.

According to calculations by Keystone-SDA, the Swiss have displaced the Olympic champions and dethroned world champions USA from the top spot compared to the ranking in February and at the same time overtaken the record world champions Canada.

The leap to the top is the result of consistent performances over several years, including three World Championship finals in a row. The results of the last four World Championships and the Olympic tournament in Milan are taken into account when calculating the world rankings.