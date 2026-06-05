It is mid-April when Sydney Schertenleib makes over 12,000 people cheer in the Letzigrund. The 19-year-old showed her best side that evening in the Nations League match against Turkey. While captain Lia Wälti had a below-average day in midfield, Schertenleib dominated the game. And thus played a major part in the 3:1 victory.

The best game so far

Coach Rafel Navarro says after the game that she was the best player on the pitch. "She wants to help the team, be a leader. Today she was that." A few weeks on, Schertenleib also says it was one of her best games in the national team kit, even if she can still improve, especially without the ball.

Navarro's style of play suits the technically strong, intelligent teenager - above all because it is similar to the basic idea at Barcelona, where Schertenleib has been playing for one of the best teams in the world for two years now.

"I have a different role at the club than in the national team, where I can lead," Schertenleib has said in the past. Speaking to the media ahead of Friday evening's game against Malta, she explained: "I think at the start of the season I had imagined things differently. I thought I might have a bit more playing time at the club."

Slowed down by iron deficiency

At the newly crowned Champions League winners, she learns from world-class players such as Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas. In the championship, too, she is repeatedly allowed to start from the beginning. But in the big games - in the Champions League or the Cup - she usually has to make do with short appearances. If at all.

Schertenleib says she knows what kind of team she is playing in and is aware of the competition. What's more, she says she didn't train well at the start of the season. "I had a severe iron deficiency and therefore couldn't give 100 percent. That took two or three months." And if you don't perform at the "best club in the world" in training, then you don't play. She has now learned from this. This summer break, unlike a year ago, she will take her iron tablets regularly to prevent another severe iron deficiency.

Will Schertenleib fill Putellas' gap?

It is therefore quite possible that Schertenleib will be better placed to get more playing time next season than she was a year ago. What else speaks in favor of this? Alexia Putellas left the club at the end of the season just ended. According to Schertenleib, the queen, as the two-time world player is known, will certainly leave a gap. On and off the pitch. "She was always there for everyone," she says. "She was a huge role model for me. The way she always gave everything on the pitch and wanted to help every player." However, the gap she leaves behind on the pitch could become a great opportunity for Schertenleib.

Navarro, who was assistant coach of the women's team at FC Barcelona for many years before becoming coach of the Swiss national team, had already told her this and knew Schertenleib from the club. "He told me to keep fighting, to keep working hard. And that now that Alexia has left, a gap has opened up for me or for others in midfield, so to speak," says Schertenleib. "He told me that I have the potential, and if I manage to bring that onto the pitch, then I have a good chance of playing."

Until that happens at Barcelona, however, Schertenleib will definitely continue to be one of the national team's key players and hopefuls. Rafel Navarro doesn't want to put too much pressure on her just yet, saying that she doesn't have to want to save the whole team. Nevertheless, it is quite possible that she will once again be the player of the match in the game against Malta on Friday and against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.