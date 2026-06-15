Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force, has defended the decision to deny entry to the U.S. for Somali referee Omar Artan. However, he did not provide any details.

“There are things we can’t talk about, but at least it has come to light that he had contact with very, very bad people shortly before his trip to the United States,” Giuliani said, according to consistent media reports, on the sidelines of the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Japan in Dallas.

The 40-year-old did not reveal any further details during a press conference, but reiterated: “I’ll leave it at that, but I can tell you one thing: We will not allow shady characters to enter the United States in the context of a soccer tournament.”

Artan, 34, was denied entry by the World Cup host country despite having a valid visa when he attempted to enter the U.S. The authorities cited security concerns due to alleged ties to a terrorist organization in his home country of Somalia.

Giuliani: “Don’t let the wrong people into the country”

The World Football Association confirmed on Sunday that Artan will nevertheless receive his full compensation as a World Cup referee. FIFA President Gianni Infantino had described the case as “unfortunate.”

Giuliani, however, left no doubt about the legality of the decision. “It is our job to ensure that people have a great experience—not just in Dallas, but across the country. That includes knowing who is entering the United States,” he said. We must “make sure we don’t let the wrong people into the country.”