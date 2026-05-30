National team coach Murat Yakin wants to see all available players on the pitch again in the friendly against Jordan. Three players are out for Sunday's match.

One of the players who will not play is regular goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Yakin confirmed this at the press conference the day before the match in St. Gallen. Kobel joined the team later this week because he had to recover from the flu. He will be given another break against Jordan, which is why Yvon Mvogo will start. Yakin also confirmed that the plan is to substitute third goalkeeper Marvin Keller at the break. This would be his debut for the national team.

Also unavailable are Noah Okafor, who is still struggling with a calf injury, and Fabian Rieder, who injured his ankle in training on Wednesday. However, Yakin is not worried about either player in the long term.

Opportunity for Manzambi

The absence of Rieder means that there is a vacancy in attacking midfield. This could be filled by Johan Manzambi, who has mainly played on the wing in the national team so far, but plays a more central role at SC Freiburg. However, Yakin has left it open as to which system he will use against Jordan. In the test matches in the spring, he initially opted for a 4-2-3-1, which had worked well in qualifying, before switching to a 3-4-3 - the preferred formation at the European Championship two years ago.

"It's important to me to use all the players again," said Yakin. He also wants to make full use of the eleven changes at his disposal against Jordan. This will give the supplementary players in particular the chance to recommend themselves for as many World Cup minutes as possible.

Warning against "exceptional player" Al-Tamari

Yakin is expecting an opponent who will play with a "deep block". World Cup debutants Jordan are likely to rely primarily on quick counter-attacks against the favored Swiss. Mousa Al-Tamari, whom Yakin describes as an "exceptional player", is likely to play an important role. The attacker plays alongside Breel Embolo at Rennes, and the two are also good friends in their private lives. The Swiss striker said they had spoken on the phone several times via video in recent days.

"Jordan's players are hugely motivated and incredibly proud to be representing their country at the World Cup," said Embolo. However, he emphasized that this also applies to his team. "We have high goals and are all extremely focused."

Yakin also emphasized that Sunday's test would be taken very seriously. After the 3:4 against Germany and the 0:0 against Norway, the aim is to secure the first win of the year. "It would be very important to travel to the USA with a sense of achievement," said Yakin.

The possible line-ups

Switzerland - Jordan

Sunday, 3.00 pm. - St. Gallen. - SR Saggi (NOR).

Switzerland: Mvogo; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.

Jordan: Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Abualnadi; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Jamous, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Sabra, Al-Mardi.