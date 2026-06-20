The Netherlands must brace themselves for a Swedish whirlwind at the World Cup. Germany, too, faces a tough test this weekend.

Following their 5-1 victory over Tunisia—their biggest World Cup win in 88 years—the Swedes are looking to take the next step on Saturday in Houston (7:00 p.m. Swiss time). The star-studded attack led by Liverpool’s Alexander Isak and Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres is also set to make an impact against the Dutch.

“Individually, they’re great players, but together they can pose a real threat,” said Sweden’s national team coach Graham Potter. If the Blue-and-Yellows earn three more points, they’ll secure their spot in the Round of 16 and also have a good chance of winning the group. “This is a huge game for us on Saturday,” Potter emphasized.

Hoping for Depay

The opponent failed to impress in their 2-2 draw against Japan in their opening match. National team coach Ronald Koeman hopes that Dutch record goal-scorer Memphis Depay is fully fit again after his recent thigh problems. In any case, forward Cody Gakpo has his sights set on a win: “We know we have to win if we want to advance from the group stage. We need to focus on what we can improve.”

Captain Virgil van Dijk will be primarily responsible for stopping the Gyökeres/Isak duo. “I’ll be playing against a forward I know very well and another striker who’s had a very good season,” said the Dutch defensive leader, referring to the attacking duo formed by his Liverpool teammate and Arsenal rival on the Swedish national team.

Germany Aims for Group Victory

Also on Saturday evening (10:00 p.m.), Germany and the Ivory Coast will face off in Toronto for first place in Group E. The winner of the match is guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage. However, following their opening-match victories, a draw would likely be enough for both teams.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann’s German national team wants to prove its World Cup form against the Ivorians following the 7-1 win over Curaçao and continue to build confidence. “I do think we’re on the right track. Still, there are things we need to do better against even tougher opponents,” said Nagelsmann.

Especially since the Ivory Coast is in a different league than Curaçao, as the West Africans proved with their 1-0 win over Ecuador. The 19-year-old Leipzig player Yan Diomande was particularly impressive. “His dribbling is truly exceptional; he has incredible speed,” said Germany’s captain, Joshua Kimmich.