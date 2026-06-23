The World Cup match between France and Iraq was delayed for two hours due to inclement weather. Here’s how the players and coaches coped with the test of patience in Philadelphia.

The rain-soaked battle in Philadelphia, with a delay of nearly two hours, pushed the players to their mental limits. “It felt endless, but we remained professional. We told ourselves we had to come back with the same mindset. We did mobility drills; we chatted. It was a long time—I’ll admit that,” said midfielder Manu Koné after France’s 3-0 victory over Iraq.

Kylian Mbappé, who scored twice, also emphasized the mental challenge. “Mentally, it was very exhausting because we had to stay concentrated and focused. Spending two hours in the locker room takes a lot of strength,” said the Real Madrid forward.

“A severe thunderstorm is approaching”

At the halftime whistle, spectators were asked to leave the stands due to an impending storm. “A severe thunderstorm is approaching. Please seek shelter,” the organizers announced over the loudspeakers. About two hours later, the players returned to the field; in the end, nearly four hours passed from kickoff to the final whistle.

During severe weather in the U.S., organizers follow the recommendations of the National Weather Service. The agency advises suspending outdoor activities for at least 30 minutes if lightning is detected within a radius of about 13 kilometers. Each subsequent lightning strike resets this 30-minute period.

Deschamps: “I hope that doesn’t happen again”

Coach Didier Deschamps reported having a “good time” with his players during the break. “We played cards. We joked around. It’s a matter of safety. There’s nothing you can do about rain and thunderstorms. It doesn’t bother me. These are special circumstances. I hope that doesn’t happen again,” said the successful coach after securing an early spot in the knockout stage.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold passed the time with a somewhat longer video analysis. It was in vain, however, as the French dominated the massive underdog almost throughout the second half. “The players had to stay relaxed and then get ready when play resumed. That was a unique experience. It’s the first time something like this has happened to me in soccer. A two-hour delay makes it even harder for the players,” said the Australian.