The Swiss national team is dreaming of its best World Cup ever. Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the team must prove in the City of Stars that those ambitions are real.

“Is this the beginning of something wonderful—or just another dream I can’t make come true?” That’s what Sebastian Wilder asks himself in the song “City of Stars” as he dances and sings on the Hermosa Beach pier. The protagonist in the movie “La La Land,” played by Ryan Gosling, projects many of his hopes and dreams onto the city of Los Angeles.

Not far from the pier, on the way to the heart of the metropolis, lies Inglewood. A place known, among other things, for the shop “Randy’s Donuts”—or rather, for the roughly 10-meter-tall donut statue on the roof, which has appeared in several movies and TV series.

Above all, however, Inglewood is a sports city, home to the impressive SoFi Stadium. In the arena, which opened in 2020, cost a good five billion francs to build, and seats around 70,000 fans, the Swiss national team will also be facing the same question on Thursday: After a rocky start, could the long-awaited fairy tale begin here?

Between Humility and Confidence

After all, the tournament was supposed to be “the best World Cup in Swiss national team history,” as players and coaches repeated like a mantra before traveling to the U.S., thereby setting the bar correspondingly high.

However, their first attempt to reach those lofty heights failed miserably with the 1-1 draw against Qatar. Instead of returning to their base camp in San Diego with their chests puffed out, humility has been the order of the day in recent days. The general consensus was that they needed to come back down to earth, stop daydreaming, and get back to working hard on themselves.

Nevertheless, it was clear that the players hadn’t lost their self-confidence. Whether it was Manuel Akanji, Ruben Vargas, or Fabian Rieder—whomever spoke out in recent days expressed not only self-criticism but also confidence and anticipation. The Swiss are looking to redeem themselves immediately, wanting to prove that they weren’t considered the clear group favorites for nothing. “We want to give something back to the fans here and in Switzerland,” Rieder said, for example. “Show that we’re here and that we’ll give it our all for 90 minutes or even more.”

Actions, Not Words

But the big talk has already been had. Words alone won’t be enough on Thursday, as Captain Granit Xhaka has already noted. What the Swiss lacked against Qatar—precision, consistency, and, starting in the second half, intensity—must now return to the field.

Especially in the closing stages of the game, the team seemed inhibited, as if the self-imposed goal weighed more heavily on their shoulders than they would have liked. Now they need to rediscover the confidence they showed during World Cup qualifying.

This is especially true against an opponent like Bosnia and Herzegovina, which impressively demonstrated its mental strength in the qualifying playoff. Against both Wales and Italy, the team came back twice after falling behind and ultimately prevailed in penalty shootouts.

In their opening match against Canada (1–1), coach Sergej Barbarez’s team shone with their physical prowess but remained limited in terms of their play. The team’s greatest strength is its aerial dominance: four of its last five goals have come from headers. In addition, the possible return of captain and record goal-scorer Edin Dzeko could give the Bosnians a boost.

Everything Is Still Up in the Air

With two draws to start the tournament, everything is still up for grabs in this group. The first slip-up hasn’t had any fatal consequences yet. And if Switzerland can rediscover the qualities that set them apart last fall, that false start could quickly become a footnote.

If they drop points again, all would not be lost—but a showdown against co-host Canada would be looming. And a second slip-up would also be problematic for the morale within and around the team.

Perhaps Los Angeles—a city well-known to Hollywood—is indeed the place where the Swiss will rewrite their World Championship history. There, where dreams of greatness and spectacle are ever-present, the national team must prove that its ambitions are more than just empty words. Then the “City of Stars” could truly be the beginning of something wonderful.