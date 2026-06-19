The three host nations remain undefeated at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following in the footsteps of Canada and Mexico, the U.S. also comes through its second group stage match without a loss. The U.S. defeats Australia 2–0 in Seattle.

Alex Freeman (21) is a hero—just like his father, Antonio Freeman, who won the Super Bowl with Green Bay in the NFL

It was the kind of game the Americans love. The story is almost too cheesy. Take the stadium in Seattle, perhaps the loudest in the U.S. For ten years, the U.S. soccer team hadn’t played in Seattle. The team, led by Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, more than made up for lost time.

The Americans thrilled the crowd. And they had all but sealed the victory before halftime. The 2-0 goal was scored by 21-year-old defender Alexander Freeman, who plays for Villarreal in Spain. When Freeman was first called up to the national team a year ago, his teammates didn’t know the newcomer. No one expected Freeman to make the World Cup roster.

But Freeman isn’t just on the team—he plays every minute. And that’s the kind of rags-to-riches story Americans love. Freeman was initially drawn to American football—after all, his father, Antonio Freeman, is an NFL legend and a Super Bowl champion (with the Green Bay Packers). Later, Alex Freeman gravitated toward basketball before eventually becoming a soccer player.

In their second victory, the U.S. team also set a World Cup record. They are the first team in the history of all World Cup finals to benefit from an opponent’s own goal in consecutive matches.

Match Report:

USA – Australia 2–0 (2–0)

Seattle. – 66,925 spectators. – Referee: Zwayer. – Goals: 11’ Burgess (own goal) 1–0. 43’ Freeman 2–0.

USA: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream; Dest (80' Scally), McKennie (96' Reyna), Adams, Tillman, Antonee Robinson (80' Trusty); Balogun (96' Wright), Pepi (74' Berhalter).

Australia: Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess (46. Geria); Italiano, Bos; Leckie (61. Volpato), O’Neill, Okon-Engstler (78. Irvine), Velupillay (46. Metcalfe); Touré (46' Irankunda).

Notes: Yellow cards: 16. Bos. 32. Circati. 56. Robinson. 88. Souttar. 89. Balogun. 89. Italiano. 93. Richards.