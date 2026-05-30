The Swiss national team has reached the World Championship final for the third time in a row. In the semi-final in Zurich, they beat the underdogs Norway 6:0. Their opponents on Sunday will be Canada or Finland.

Another festival at the ice hockey temple in Zurich: the Swiss are celebrated by the fans after reaching the final again

Just like last year in Denmark and Sweden, the Swiss are highly deserving of their place in the final after a convincing course. This time, the team of new head coach Jan Cadieux even has a clean slate. All group games as well as the quarter-final against Sweden (3:1) and the semi-final against Norway ended with victories after 60 minutes.

In the semi-final, which will be heralded by record World Championship player Andres Ambühl, the Swiss are superior in every respect to the surprise team from Scandinavia, who are making their first ever appearance in a World Championship semi-final. On Sunday (20:20) they will play in the final for the fifth time in the last thirteen years, but have never won it.

Meier missing, Suter back

The Norwegians, who surprisingly defeated the Czech Republic and Sweden in the preliminary round in Freiburg and also came out on top against Latvia in the quarter-finals, are an unpleasant opponent to begin with. Strong in battle and with the odd pinprick, they kept the game reasonably even until around halfway through. However, the Scandinavians' belief waned with the goals for 3:0 and 4:0, and from the 37th minute onwards the Swiss were able to save some energy for the final on Sunday evening.

Jan Cadieux was forced to make a change after Timo Meier's suspension. Pius Suter returned to the lineup for the New Jersey Devils winger after a five-game injury layoff. Initially, however, it was the players playing in Switzerland who made the difference.

Christoph Bertschy broke the spell in the 18th minute. The master striker from Fribourg-Gottéron scored just under the crossbar after a fine individual effort. In the fifth minute of the middle third, the already brilliant Denis Malgin completed a quick counter-attack to make it 2:0. After the middle of the game, the floodgates finally broke. Ken Jäger increased the lead with a deflection (33') and Damien Riat scored in overtime (37'), as did Nico Hischier in the final period (45').

One more step towards the coveted gold

Théo Rochette scored the final goal two and a half minutes before the end. The 10,000 spectators in the sold-out arena in Zurich-Altstetten - like the fan zone outside - were already able to chant "Finale, Finale". After the final siren, followed by the national anthem and the "W. Nuss vo Bümpliz".

Everything is coming together in the Swiss game at the moment: the power play, the shorthanded game, all lines are scoring regularly and Leonardo Genoni extended his World Championship record with his 15th shutout (20 shots saved). However, this was also the case last year, when they outclassed Austria (6:0) and Denmark (7:0) on their way to the final, but then lost to the USA in overtime. Now, after losing four finals at home in 2013, 2018 (both times to Sweden), 2024 (Czech Republic) and 2025, they will finally be looking to take that final step towards gold on Sunday.

Telegram:

Switzerland - Norway 6:0 (1:0, 3:0, 2:0)

Zurich. - 10,000 spectators (sold out). - Referees Björk/Schrader (SWE/GER), Gustafson/Hautamäki (USA/FIN). - Goals: 18th Bertschy (Baechler, Egli) 1:0. 25th Malgin (Thürkauf) 2:0. 33rd Jäger (Jung, Knak) 3:0. 37th Riat (Josi, Andrighetto/exclusion Krogdahl) 4:0. 45th Hischier (Riat, Andrighetto/exclusion Solberg) 5:0. 58th Rochette (Suter, Biasca) 6:0. - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 7 times 2 minutes against Norway.

Switzerland: Genoni; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Suter, Hischier, Biasca; Thürkauf, Malgin, Andrighetto; Bertschy, Baechler, Niederreiter; Rochette.

Norway: Haukeland; Krogdahl, Kasastul; Johannesen, Solberg; Hurrod, Ostby; Saxrud-Danielsen; Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Koblar, Martinsen; Ronnild, Salsten, Elvsveen; Pettersen, Bakke Olsen, Vesterheim; Berglund, Ostrem Salsten, Steen; Oby-Olsen.

Remarks: Switzerland without Meier (suspended), Frick, Aeschlimann (both surplus) and Berra (substitute goalie). - 8th post shot Niederreiter. - Shots: Switzerland 30 (14-12-4); Norway 20 (6-7-7). - Powerplay output: Switzerland 2/5; Norway 0/4.