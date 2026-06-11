In a difficult season, Djibril Sow was considered one of the best players at FC Sevilla. Now the midfielder hopes to showcase his newfound scoring prowess on the national team as well.

Of the 15 attacking players in Switzerland’s World Cup squad, only two have yet to score an international goal. One is Ardon Jashari, who, however, has only made eight appearances, some of them very brief. The other is Djibril Sow, who made his national team debut eight years ago and has already played in 52 international matches.

Of course, Sow has other important qualities. He has never been a natural goal-scorer, but rather a playmaker. The one who pulls the strings in the center and has an eye for the gaps in the opposing defense. But when asked about the fact that his first goal in the national jersey is long overdue, he agrees: “Yes, it’s about time.”

Best goal tally of a season

The 29-year-old has proven time and again recently that he certainly knows where the goal is. He has scored five goals this season for Sevilla—more than ever before. He also added four assists. His most important assist came in the away game against Villarreal, when Sevilla, facing relegation, turned a 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 victory. Those points were ultimately crucial in helping the club avoid relegation.

He didn’t play any more offensively than usual, says Sow, looking at his stats. “But I’ve learned and developed over the years.” Above all, he has worked on his positioning. The goal was to get into those positions from which he could create scoring opportunities. “And I’ve been very successful at that this season.”

In the last league match, Sow made his 100th appearance for Sevilla, becoming a “Centenario.” In a tribute, the newspaper “Diario de Sevilla” described the Zurich native as one of the team’s most consistent players. This is another reason why there is speculation that this 100th appearance might have been his last for Sevilla. After all, Sow is one of the players who could bring in money for the financially struggling club during the summer transfer window.

New opportunity with the national team

Sow himself has repeatedly emphasized that he feels very much at home in Seville, where he lives with his girlfriend Melanie and daughter Maliya. At the same time, however, he has also experienced many disappointments over the past two seasons and has had to take a fair amount of criticism. That’s just how it is in Spain. “People live for soccer and are very emotional,” says Sow. When things are going well, the wave can carry you along. When they aren’t, you have to be strong enough to handle the barrage of criticism.

Sow has reached that point. After four years with Eintracht Frankfurt, during which he celebrated winning the Europa League, and three years with FC Sevilla, nothing can throw him off his game anymore. It is precisely this maturity and years of experience at the highest European level that convinced Murat Yakin to give Sow another chance on the national team after a long hiatus.

After all, Sow hadn’t been called up from November 2023 to March 2025. This was partly because he was slow to return to his usual form following an injury. As a result, the midfielder missed the entire European Championship in Germany, after having started all four matches at the World Cup in Qatar.

Between regular starter and super sub

Now Sow is back on the team, though his role is difficult to define. In the qualifiers, he started twice and came on as a substitute twice. His most important moment came in the away game against Sweden, when he drew the penalty that led to the crucial 1-0 lead. As a substitute.

Sow plays sometimes in the center, sometimes on the wing. Murat Yakin has repeatedly emphasized that he values “Djibbi” enormously for his flexibility. When there’s a need for a player somewhere, Sow is one of his first options.

“I just want to be ready when I get my chance,” says Sow. After all, the tournament is the biggest stage possible, where only a few players get to showcase their talents. He’s noticed that in conversations with his teammates in Seville as well. “Being here, on a team that can play a major role, is something very special.”

And where better than here to celebrate his first goal for Switzerland?