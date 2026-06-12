In the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, the referee set a record for a World Cup opener by issuing three red cards during the co-hosts’ 2-0 victory.

After the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio was the center of attention. The Brazilian brandished the red card three times during the co-hosts’ 2-0 victory—a first in a World Cup opener.

The last time there were so many send-offs in a single match was 20 years ago at the World Cup in Germany. In the round of 16 match between Portugal and the Netherlands back then, four players were sent off early. At the last World Cup in Qatar, only four send-offs were issued throughout the entire tournament, including just one direct red card.