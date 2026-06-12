Dorian Derbaci (17) made his debut with the Swiss U21 national team last fall
Keystone
FC Thun is strengthening its midfield with 20-year-old Dorian Derbaci from FC Aarau.
The Swiss U21 international signed a contract with the champions through 2029 with an option for an additional season, as announced by the two clubs involved in the transfer.
Over the past seven years at FC Aarau, Derbaci has developed into a key player for the first team and a junior international. In the most recent Challenge League season, he played in 31 matches and scored four goals.