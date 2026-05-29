Swiss forward Timo Meier will be suspended for the semi-final against Norway on Saturday at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich. The reason is a check to the knee in the quarter-final against Sweden.

Timo Meier had hit the Swede Oskar Sundqvist hard on the knee in the middle zone in the 35th minute on Thursday. He had escaped with a two-minute penalty in the game, but the Swedes protested vehemently. Now the New Jersey Devils forward has been retrospectively suspended for one game by the disciplinary commission of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

With three goals and eight assists in eight games, Meier is the fourth-best Swiss scorer at this World Championship.