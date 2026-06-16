Dino Toppmöller has found a new job. The former Eintracht Frankfurt coach has signed a two-year contract with Lens, the club from northern France announced.

Toppmöller was dismissed by Bundesliga club Frankfurt in January after two successful years but a weak first half of the season. He still had a contract with Eintracht valid through the summer of 2028. The 45-year-old succeeds Pierre Sage at Lens, who is moving to Crystal Palace in England as the successor to Oliver Glasner.

Lens finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain last season and will play in the Champions League next season.