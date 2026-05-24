Torreense causes a sensation in Portugal. The team from Torres Vedras is the first team from a lower division to win the cup. In the final, they beat Sporting Lisbon 2:1 after extra time.

The 38-year-old captain Stopira, who is in Cape Verde's World Cup squad, scored the winning penalty in the 112th minute. Uruguayan defender Maximiliano Araujo was also shown the red card for the foul that led to the penalty. Sporting were ten men short of an equalizer. The 18-times cup winners had made up for an early deficit in the 54th minute.

For Torreense, who reached the cup final for the second time since 1956 when they lost to Porto, the next highlight could follow on Thursday. The club, based 40 kilometers north of Lisbon, will then play Casa Pia in the second leg of the play-off for promotion to the top division. The first leg at home ended goalless.

Whether as a first or second division team, Torreense will compete in the league phase of the Europa League next season.