The Swiss women's national team completed the first part of the World Cup qualifiers with another victory. A 2:1 victory in Northern Ireland improves the starting position for the World Cup play-offs.

Although first place in Group 2 of League B was out of reach for the Swiss ahead of the sixth and final match of this first phase of World Cup qualifying, the fifth victory was nevertheless important. They have thus improved their starting position for the next qualifying matches and can start the World Cup play-offs in the autumn as the best group winner with a more favorable constellation.

Numerous changes

As announced, national coach Rafel Navarro made several changes to the starting eleven for the game in Lurgan, just 30 km south-west of the Northern Irish capital Belfast, compared to the 6:1 gala in Lugano against Malta. In addition to Aurélie Csillag (for personal reasons), the injured Sydney Schertenleib and Riola Xhemaili were missing in attack, meaning that three of last Friday's goalscorers were also absent. Elvira Herzog replaced Livia Peng in goal for the second time under Navarro.

Confident before the break, hectic at the end

Despite the numerous changes, the Swiss largely controlled the game against the world number 50 on a deep pitch due to the rain. Thanks to goals from Géraldine Reuteler (29) and Smilla Vallotto (41), the visitors went into the break with a deserved 2:0 lead. In the second half, Switzerland struggled for long stretches and their performance seemed tough at times. After Northern Ireland scored a late goal in the 85th minute through international debutant Emily Cassap, who had just come on as a substitute, the game became unnecessarily hectic. However, the Swiss women managed to hold on for the win.

World Cup play-off draw on June 18

After returning directly to League A of the Nations League, the road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil is still challenging for Switzerland. Although as the best group winners in League B they avoid a possible trip to the intercontinental play-offs and avoid a League A opponent in the first play-off round in October, tough opponents such as European champions England, Sweden or Norway could await them thereafter. The draw for all playoff duels will take place on June 18.

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Northern Ireland - Switzerland 1:2 (0:2)

Lurgan - SR Mylopoulou (GRE). - Goals: 29 Reuteler 0:1. 41 Vallotto (Reuteler) 0:2. 85 Cassap (Moore) 1:2.

Northern Ireland: Burns; McKenna, Morgan, Holloway, Mason; Andrews (58. Johnson), McPartlan, Kerr (84. Cassap); Maxwell (84. Moore), Wade (46. Howe), Halliday (67. Chambers).

Switzerland: Herzog; Crnogorcevic (46. Riesen), Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz; Reuteler, Wälti (92. Muratovic), Wälti, Kamber; Wandeler (82. Andrade), Piubel (82. Sow), Vallotto (67. Pilgrim).

Remarks: Switzerland without Csillag (personal reasons), Schertenleib and Xhemaili (both injured). Cautions: 23rd Andrews. 28 Morgan. 37 Crnogorcevic. 37th Kerr.

Ranking: 1. Switzerland* 6/16 (18:5). 2. Turkey* 6/13 (11:5). 3. Northern Ireland* 6/6 (10:9). 4. Malta 6/0 (4:24).

= in the playoffs