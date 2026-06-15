“It has been officially agreed to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi,” the Tunisian Football Federation wrote on Instagram. Mondher Kebaier will take over on an interim basis for the remaining group stage matches against Japan and the Netherlands.

The 56-year-old Kebaier previously coached the Tunisian national team from 2019 to 2022. As the federation’s technical director, he had already traveled to the World Cup with the team. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Tunisians had defeated eventual finalist France in the group stage. Four years later, however, the opener against Sweden turned into a debacle for the team.

“This is a painful defeat. It hurts. It’s hard to start the tournament with such a bitter defeat,” Lamouchi said afterward. At the time, the 54-year-old Frenchman had no idea that he was giving his final press conference as Tunisia’s national team coach.

Lamouchi had taken on this role just five months earlier. In the five international matches of his brief tenure, there was only one victory—a 1-0 win against World Cup underdog Haiti. Even before the World Cup began, Tunisian media were writing about a team that was difficult to manage, in which experienced and newly recruited players struggled to gel. Last winter’s Africa Cup of Nations had already ended with a disappointing exit in the round of 16 against Mali.