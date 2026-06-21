Japan is the winner of the 1,000th match in World Cup history. The Asian side defeated Tunisia 4-0 in Monterrey and can now only miss the Round of 32 on a purely mathematical basis.

Daichi Kamada, Ayase Ueda (twice), and Junya Ito scored the goals for coach Hajime Moriyasu’s dominant team, which was cheered on at the stadium by Princess Hisako of Takamado. Tunisia thus remained winless in its second group stage match. After the 1–5 loss to Sweden, coach Sabri Lamouchi had been forced to step down. Under his successor, Hervé Renard, things didn’t improve for the North Africans either.

For Tunisia, Jan Valery—who had most recently been on loan to YB—played the entire match, while Servette’s Dylan Bronn was substituted at halftime. Referee Fedayi San also took the field as an assistant VAR official in his 1,000th World Cup match.

With four points, Japan is now tied with the Netherlands in Group F, which defeated Sweden 5–1. A draw against Sweden on Thursday night would secure Japan at least second place. Four points would also most likely be enough to advance as the third-place team in the group.