Urs Kessler no longer argues as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Ice Hockey
Keystone
Urs Kessler is stepping down as Chairman of the Board of Directors. As Swiss Ice Hockey announced the day after the conclusion of the home World Championships, he wants to clear the way for a new start.
Kessler only took up the position of President last August. According to the press release, he decided to step down because "ongoing discussions" had shown him that he was not the right person to make the fresh start that the association urgently needed.