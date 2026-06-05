Urs Lehmann is no longer Managing Director of the International Ski Federation FIS. The man from Aargau has handed in his resignation.

Lehmann confirmed his resignation when asked by Keystone-SDA. According to "blick.ch", his departure is the result of new, officially unspecified disagreements with FIS President Johan Eliasch.

Lehmann only took up the newly created post last September, resigning from his long-standing position as President of Swiss-Ski.