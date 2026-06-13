Dream start to the World Cup: The U.S. wins its opening match against Paraguay by a wide margin. The third co-host of the tournament defeats the South American team 4-1.

Following Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Africa and Canada’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia, the U.S.—the third co-host of the World Cup—also kicked off the tournament with points.

For 90 minutes, the world No. 17 never relinquished control of the game, remained consistently dominant, and gave Paraguay virtually no opportunity to create scoring chances in the 4-1 victory.

The players were rewarded for this performance as early as the 7th minute. An unfortunate own goal by Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla led to the early lead. The goal was set up by Weston McKennie winning the ball and combining with Christian Pulisic.

However, it was Folarin Balogun who drew the biggest cheers during the U.S.’s 4-1 triumph. The AS Monaco player scored twice in the first half. His goal to make it 3-0 in stoppage time of the first 45 minutes effectively sealed the deal.

The fact that a goal of his was disallowed in the 28th minute due to an earlier offside call ultimately remained a footnote. Just like Paraguay’s goal a good quarter of an hour before the final whistle.

Giovanni Reyna finally put the game to bed deep into stoppage time, restoring the three-goal lead.

Match Summary:

USA – Paraguay 4:1 (3:0)

Inglewood. – 70,492 spectators. – Referee: Makkelie (NED). – Goals: 7. Bobadilla (own goal) 1–0. 31. Balogun 2–0. 45. Balogun 3–0. 73. Mauricio 3–1. 90. Reyna 4–1.

Notes: 28. Goal by Balogun (USA) disallowed for offside.