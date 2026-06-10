Security concerns due to alleged links to a terrorist organization are the reason for the refusal to allow Somali referee Omar Artan to enter the USA for the FIFA World Cup.

According to an unnamed representative of the US government, a check at the airport in Miami revealed "links to suspected members of terrorist organizations". He did not give any further details.

Somalia is one of the 39 countries whose nationals are affected by the tightened entry regulations of President Donald Trump's US government. Citizens of these countries are subject to additional checks when entering the country. The Border Patrol (CBP) had cited "security screening concerns" in Artan's case without providing further details.

Artan had been named Africa's best referee in 2025. The football association had selected him as one of seven African referees for this year's World Cup. He would have been the first Somali to referee at a World Cup.