On June 8, Zurich cyclist Walter Bucher would have turned 100 years old. He celebrated his greatest successes on the track in the 1950s.

Bucher crowned his career as a stand-up cyclist. In these races, you ride in the slipstream of a motorcycle. From 1955 to 1960, the Zurich native practically had a permanent subscription to the Swiss championship title in this category, which he won five times.

Bucher's finest hour at the world championships came in September 1958. After winning two world championship silver medals (1955 and 1957) and one world championship bronze medal (1956), he rode his rivals into the ground at the Prinzenpark Stadium in Paris - he won the standing world championship race with an average speed of 81.3 km/h and a lead of three laps. The picture shows Bucher in his world champion jersey, waving from the podium and laughing to the audience with a bouquet of flowers in his right hand.

Eleven victories in six-day races

The Zurich native was also a very successful six-day rider. He won eleven of 66 races, nine of them with his standard partner Jean Roth. The duo were known as the "Red Devils" due to their red jerseys.

Before Bucher found his calling with the six-day and stand-up races, he was one of the best Swiss amateurs on the road. In August 1950, he took part in the amateur race at the Road World Championships in Belgium, where he finished 16th.

End of career after third serious accident

Bucher ended his career after his third serious accident, which occurred in 1961. Afterwards, he promised his wife Anna that he would only ride his bike privately, the former standing world champion told the Höngger Zeitung newspaper in spring 2016. "In the past, people only wore small leather helmets, which didn't really help much in the event of a fall," says Bucher, who suffered several broken collarbones and a fractured skull base during his career. In 1962, the trained machine fitter founded a haulage company.

On March 6, 2025, Walter Bucher, who remained associated with the Höngg Cycling Club throughout his life and still went out on his racing bike and mountain bike several times a week as a senior citizen, passed away at the age of 98.