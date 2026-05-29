Calvin Thürkauf crowns his strong performance in the quarter-final against Sweden with the last goal to make it 3:1. The conclusion of Lugano's captain.

"That was perhaps the toughest moment of this World Cup so far," said Thürkauf about the opening phase. The Swiss fell 1-0 behind in the 7th minute, and shortly afterwards defender Dean Kukan was handed a five-minute penalty with the remainder of the game suspended. In general, the hosts took too many penalties and appeared somewhat over-motivated at times.

"That happens, there's emotion in the game, the stadium is full, there's great energy - you're just totally fired up. But we fight for each other, no matter what happens," explained Thürkauf and continued: "We put in a good performance over 60 minutes and did a great job, especially in the special teams."

The Swiss defeated Sweden in a knockout game for the first time at a World Championship, and there were also defeats against the Scandinavians for the most part. It doesn't matter to them who is on the other side, says Thürkauf. This expresses the team's self-image of being able to defeat any opponent. The game against the Swedes also showed that the Swiss have nothing to fear physically. "We are a team that accepts duels, nobody is afraid of a tough duel. We stand up for each other, support and protect each other. That's what sets us apart."

The fact that he scored a goal was nice, but nothing more. It was the 28-year-old's third goal of the tournament, plus three assists. However, this only puts him in 7th place in the internal scorer list, which says a lot about the team.

The Swiss are now clear favorites in the semi-final against Norway on Saturday at 3.20 pm. Thürkauf said: "We respect every opponent." The Norwegians didn't get into the semi-finals just like that. The fact that the locals take every opponent seriously was impressively demonstrated in the preliminary round with seven wins and a goal difference of 39:7. So there is a lot to be said for another celebration.