The Swiss national team got off to a disappointing start in the World Cup. After the 1-1 draw against Qatar, captain Granit Xhaka spoke candidly and warned against unrealistic expectations.

“We need to get back down to earth and accept reality,” said the 33-year-old from Basel after the match. Switzerland may not yet be as far along as they had assumed before the tournament. “We talked about playing the best tournament in our history. This result shows us that we need to put in even more effort.”

Yet the Swiss national team had plenty of opportunities, especially in the first half, to set the course for victory early on. Only Breel Embolo scored—from a penalty kick. The numerous other chances went unused. “If we had capitalized on our opportunities before halftime, no one would probably be talking about this game now,” said Xhaka.

The Sunderland midfielder had words of praise for Qatar’s goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada, who played a key role in his team’s draw with several strong saves and was named Man of the Match. “He put in a world-class performance. You have to give Qatar credit, too. The team withstood the pressure and capitalized on their opportunity.”

Xhaka refused to accept the external conditions as an explanation for the late equalizer. Although temperatures in Silicon Valley broke the 30-degree mark on Saturday, the captain made it clear: “Everything was fine. The heat is no excuse.”

Rather, he saw similar problems to those in the last friendly against Australia, which, despite a convincing start, had also ended in a draw. “After the break, we lost our rhythm. We lacked the necessary discipline in various positions. And if you don’t play with enough discipline on the field, you can’t expect to beat Qatar.”

Despite the disappointment, Xhaka didn’t want to overreact to the opening match. The captain was already looking ahead to the upcoming challenges and expressed confidence that the team could learn the right lessons from the setback. “Of course we wanted to win. But things like this are part of a long tournament,” he said. "I’d rather we start with difficulties and improve from there than the other way around."

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